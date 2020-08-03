Three in custody after ‘significant drug arrest’ in Winnebago County

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people have been arrested after what authorities call a ‘significant drug arrest’ in Winnebago County in late July.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group-Drug Unit were contacted by the U.S. Postal Service on June 17 regarding numerous suspicious packages from California being delivered to a residence in the 900 block of Happy Valley Drive in the Village of Fox Crossing.

Through surveillance, license plates, and mail going to 998 Happy Valley Drive, investigators identified three suspects: 57-year-old John Hale, 56-year-old Billie Gerver, and 28-year-old Ashtyn Hale.

On July 20, LWAM obtained a warrant to search the home.

While executing the warrant, J. Hale, Gerver, and A. Hale were located in the residence. Investigators also found about $40,000 in U.S. currency and several ledgers for the sale of marijuana.

Authorities say that their investigation showed the suspects were also using a home in the 1000 block of Happy Valley Drive.

A search warrant for that residence revealed about $20,000 in U.S. currency in a safe and several drug processing areas. Several hundred pounds of different types of marijuana. According to investigators, raw marijuana, THC edibles, THC wax, and THC vapor cartridges were found.

The marijuana, in total, has an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

A motorcycle, a 2019 Ford Edge, and a 2016 Ford Fusion were also seized during the investigation as were several safety deposit box keys and information regarding crypto-currency accounts.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has, so far, yielded well over $100,000 in cash, other assets, and hundreds of pounds of THC and THC products.

All three suspects were arrested at the scene and referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for Manufacture/Deliver THC 10,000+ grams, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Those charges are pending and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing this case for federal charges. The incident remains under investigation.

