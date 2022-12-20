GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left three people injured.
According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street just after 12 a.m. on December 12. Three men were reportedly injured.
Officials provided the following information on the three men:
- 42-year-old man from Green Bay
- Life-threatening injuries
- 23-year-old man from Green Bay
- Non-life-threatening injuries
- 41-year-old man from Peoria
- Non-life-threatening injuries
Police are asking anyone who may have information on what happened to call 920-448-3200. The investigation is still ongoing and authorities say they believe it was not a random incident.
No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.