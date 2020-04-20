Live Now
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Three kayakers capsize in Menasha, one hospitalized after going through dam gates

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken to the hospital Sunday after three kayakers capsized near the Racine Street Bridge, upriver of the Menasha Dam.

According to Menasha Police, three individual kayakers capsized around 3 p.m. Two of those kayakers were able to make it to the shore before the dam.

Authorities say one of the kayakers ended up going through the dam gates and going downriver. That individual was eventually able to make it to shore and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Menasha Police say the current in the river is very fast right now due to high water levels and all of the dam gates being open. Those traveling on the river are reminded to exercise caution.

