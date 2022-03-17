(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) is urging Wisconsinites to get the flu vaccine after three children suffered pediatric influenza-associated deaths.

According to the DHS, three children, all under the age of 18, have died due to complications from influenza. These are the first flu-related deaths in Wisconsin for the 2021-2022 season.

“DHS is deeply saddened to report these flu deaths in Wisconsin this influenza season,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “It is important to remember that along with COVID-19, other communicable diseases such as flu are circulating in our communities. Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur. It is not too late for Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.”

Officials are now advising parents to take preventative measures to vaccinate themselves and their children. The DHS noted that anyone over the age of 6 months old is eligible and advised to receive the flu vaccine.

In addition to getting vaccinated, residents can take the following steps to help prevent them from contracting the flu and other respiratory illnesses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Community members can get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time by heading over to “Vaccine finder(link is external)” and finding a vaccine provider near them.