Three killed, one injured in fiery crash in Dane County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say three people have died in a fiery crash in Dane County.

A preliminary investigation shows an eastbound vehicle struck another vehicle from behind in the Town of Middleton Saturday about 10:15 p.m.

The impact sent the vehicle that was struck into a farm field where it became engulfed in flames. Authorities say the three occupants in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle ended up in the ditch. The driver, the sole occupant, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, that are not believed to be life-threatening. The victims have not yet been identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere