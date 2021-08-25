UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-41 northbound in Green Bay

WEDNESDAY 8/25/2021 9:00 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes have been reopened on I-41 northbound in Green Bay.

According to authorities, the incident was cleared around 8:55 a.m.

No further information was released.

Local 5 will update this story.

ORIGINAL: Three left lanes closed on I-41 northbound in Green Bay

WEDNESDAY 8/25/2021 8:40 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the three left lanes of I-41 northbound in Green Bay.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. The closure is expected to last an hour.

The incident happened near Memorial Drive on I-41 northbound.

There was no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.