FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Three Michigan men were arrested on Sunday after robbing a Walmart in Fond du Lac.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), officers responded to the Walmart on 377 North Rolling Meadows Drive at 7:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery that occurred about twenty minutes earlier.

Police say that three men entered the store and went to the electronics department. One suspect then asked to see an iPad and after the associate opened the locked door, one of the suspects grabbed and held the associate down while the other two suspects grabbed nearly $3,600 of Apple watches.

An alert was sent out by Walmart to other Walmarts in the state while the Fond du Lac Police Department reviewed the video.

FDLPD officers were then informed that the suspects had been seen at the Watertown Walmart but fled and were eventually stopped in a Whitewater Walmart parking lot by the Whitewater Police Department.

FDLPD responded to the Whitewater Walmart and arrested all three suspects while also recovering all of the stolen Apple watches.

Officials say all three suspects, aged 24,24, and 22, were all from Michigan, are convicted felons, and have extensive criminal histories out of Michigan, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

All three suspects are said to have then been taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Robbery, Felony Retail Theft, Disorderly Conduct, and Battery.

At this time, no other information is available and the FDLPD says the incident is under investigation.