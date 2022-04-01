MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Three high school students in Menominee, Michigan have been charged with making threats to their school.

According to a release, a student told the Menominee Police Department School Resource Officer that there was an active threat being made by the three individuals against an adult School Success Worker and the Assistant Principal on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 13, allegedly made threats to “shoot up the school” and also had a “target list” that consisted of both the adult administrators and at least two students.

“Because of this student’s bravery, a potential disaster was averted. This is actually one of the more significant threats I’ve seen this year, since my warning letter to all parents and students in December,” said Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg.

The charged students are expected to be in court on April 5.

If convicted, the charges in the adult system carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and one year in jail.