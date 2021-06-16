Three New London brothers who died at Pearl Harbor accounted for

(WFRV) – After nearly 80 years, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that three brothers from New London were accounted for on June 10, 2021.

According to officials, on Dec. 7, 1941, the Barber brothers (Malcolm, Leroy and Randolph) were assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. The ship was then attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The USS Oklahoma suffered multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized. The attack on the ship caused 429 crewmen to die, including the Barber brothers.

Between June and Nov. 2015, DPAA personnel unearthed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

The Punchbowl is where the American Graves Registration Service buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

The Barber brothers’ names are recorded at the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl and a rosette will be placed next to their names to show they have been accounted for.

The Barber brothers were:

Malcolm J. Barber (22-years-old, Navy Fireman 1st Class)

Leroy K. Barber (21-years-old, Navy Fireman 1st Class)

Randolph H. Barber (19-years-old, Navy Fireman 2nd Class)

More information can be found on the DPAA’s website.