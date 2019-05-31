Three new otter pups introduced at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — There are some new residents at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

There are three, six-week-old otter pups staying at the Wildlife Sanctuary for a rehab program through August.

The baby otters no longer have their mom, so they need some help until they are old enough to be on their own.

“But the most important thing is to get them through these next few weeks that are really critical, which is why we have the protective gloves on, the protective jackets. They’re a very sensitive species.”

There is no set schedule for when the pups will be fed but during feeding, they will be available for public viewing.

