Three new stores coming to Bay Park Square Mall

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers perusing Bay Park Square Mall may have noticed two new stores opening their doors, and there is one that is ‘coming soon’.

According to the Bay Park Square Mall, three new stores will be added to the mall’s retail lineup, with two of them already open.

The three new stores are:

The Fan Zone A store that offers apparel and gear from customer’s favorite sports teams.

The Pearl Galleria An artist supported co-op, the store promortes and showcases the work of local artists.

Bayside Boutique Handcrafted items and unique gifts.



“We’re excited to offer these local specialty shops to the community,” said Mary Haase, Director of Marketing and Business Development.

According to Bay Park Square’s online map, the Fan Zone store is open now and is located across from Lids and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The Pearl Galleria is coming soon and is located across from Spencer Gifts and next to Hallmark. The Bayside Boutique is open now and is a few stores down from Finish Line and right next to Kohl’s.