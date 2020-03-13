Closings
Three Oshkosh schools deep cleaned due to coronavirus concerns, events canceled

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District says three schools have been cleaned as a precaution after an after-school teacher, a student, and a volunteer may have come in contact or secondary contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to letters sent to families, staff, and community members on Thursday, OASD officials say Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle Schools, Merill Middle School, and Perry Tipler Middle School were deep cleaned as a precaution.

The letters say:

  • An after-school teacher at the Webster Stanley Elementary School Lighted School House program may have been in secondary contact with one of the patients with coronavirus in Fond du Lac County
  • A student at Merrill Middle may have been in secondary contact with one of the individuals who has a confirmed case of coronavirus from Fond du Lac County. The student was reportedly not at school on Thursday
  • An individual who volunteered at Perry Tipler works with one of the Fond du Lac County coronavirus patients

Despite these incidents, OASD says the Winnebago County Health Department considers these encounters to pose a very low threat to the school community.

In a letter sent to the entire OASD community on Thursday, all schools will remain in session, but, “because of the rapidly changing nature of this outbreak, we advise all students
and staff members to bring home their electronic devices each night.”

On Monday, March 16, all OASD events will be canceled until further notice. The school district goes on to say that all after-school care is being canceled until further notice due to staff availability.

For more information from the Oshkosh Area School District, visit their website.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit:

For continuing news coverage of coronavirus, visit our Coronavirus page.

