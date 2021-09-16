Three Oshkosh West seniors named National Merit Semifinalists,

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Three seniors from Oshkosh West can each compete for one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that total over $30 million.

According to officials, the three seniors received the honor that recognizes the top less than one percent of high school students across the country. Each of the three students had some of the highest Wisconsin scores on the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test PSAT/NMSQT.

The students are:

Elaina Balke

Anika Larson

Robert Valero

“We are very proud of these students’ academic achievements and wish them the best as they continue in this rigorous competition,” says Oshkosh West High School Principal Erin Kohl.

Even though the three students were named semifinalists, the process is not over. To continue in the competition, each student and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application.

The application includes:

Student’s: Academic Record Participation in school and community activites Demonstrated leadership abilities Employment Honors and awards

Students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school

Endorsed and recommended by a high school officials

Write an essay

Get SAT or ACT scores to confirm the student’s earlier performance on the PSAT/NMSQT

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation was reportedly created in 1955 and has recognized over 362,000 Merit Scholars nationwide in its history.