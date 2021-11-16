FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Three people arrested for armed robbery at Neenah residence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With an assist from the Milwaukee Police Department, three people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a residence in Neenah.

According to the Neenah Police Department, on Nov. 2 around 10 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Gay Drive in Neenah for reports of gunshots. The gunshots were reported as coming from a residence in the area.

When officers arrived they talked with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery. The victim told authorities that when they went into the living room, they found two male subjects a female subject. One of the men reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and asked for their money.

The suspects then started searching throughout the home for money, and one of the suspects told the victim he would shoot them. Shots were later fired by one of the suspects.

Officers found evidence of fired rounds in the residence as well as information about what items were stolen. The next day on Nov. 3, the Milwaukee Police Department contacted the Neenah Police Department telling them they had a person who had a gunshot wound to the leg.

It was determined that the individual with the gunshot wound was at the Neenah residence and was shot during the robbery. Two suspects were identified and taken into custody on Nov. 3.

On Nov. 12 the woman that was reportedly involved was taken into custody on Nov. 12. The three people who were taken into custody are:

  • 33-year-old Darques Brown (Little Chute address)
  • 34-year-old Rashad Miller (Green Bay address)
  • 26-year-old Brittany Pitzrick (Neenah address)

Authorities say that charges have been recommended to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for all three of the suspects.

No further information was available, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville

Menasha misses return trip to state in gritty loss to Rice Lake

Appleton North falls short of state as Franklin rallies again

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up