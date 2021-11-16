Three people arrested for armed robbery at Neenah residence

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With an assist from the Milwaukee Police Department, three people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a residence in Neenah.

According to the Neenah Police Department, on Nov. 2 around 10 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Gay Drive in Neenah for reports of gunshots. The gunshots were reported as coming from a residence in the area.

When officers arrived they talked with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery. The victim told authorities that when they went into the living room, they found two male subjects a female subject. One of the men reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and asked for their money.

The suspects then started searching throughout the home for money, and one of the suspects told the victim he would shoot them. Shots were later fired by one of the suspects.

Officers found evidence of fired rounds in the residence as well as information about what items were stolen. The next day on Nov. 3, the Milwaukee Police Department contacted the Neenah Police Department telling them they had a person who had a gunshot wound to the leg.

It was determined that the individual with the gunshot wound was at the Neenah residence and was shot during the robbery. Two suspects were identified and taken into custody on Nov. 3.

On Nov. 12 the woman that was reportedly involved was taken into custody on Nov. 12. The three people who were taken into custody are:

33-year-old Darques Brown (Little Chute address)

34-year-old Rashad Miller (Green Bay address)

26-year-old Brittany Pitzrick (Neenah address)

Authorities say that charges have been recommended to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for all three of the suspects.

No further information was available, Local 5 will continue to update this story.