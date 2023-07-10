WARREN, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead following a fiery, head-on crash Friday afternoon in Waushara County.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:54 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a crash on State Highway 21 to the west of 30th Court in the Town of Warren.

Deputies say both vehicles involved in the crash were on fire at the time of their arrival. They say a witness removed one of the occupants out of the eastbound vehicle, saving their life.

Officials report that the westbound vehicle appeared to cross the center line and hit the eastbound vehicle head-on.

Both people in the westbound vehicle and one person in the eastbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says the names of the victims will not be released until all family members have been notified.

No other information is available at this time. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.