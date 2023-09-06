SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are without a home after an early Wednesday morning basement fire in Sheboygan caused an estimated $10,000 of damage.

In a release from the Sheboygan Fire Department, Crews responded at 12:02 a.m. to a home on the 1600 block of South 12th Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, officials say the residents of the home safely removed themselves from the building and smoke could be seen coming from the basement.

Authorities say firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control but not before it caused an estimated $10,000 of damage.

No one was reported to be hurt in the incident however the three residents of the home have been displaced by the fire.

No other details are available and the Sheboygan Police Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.