(WFRV) – Authorities on the border of Wisconsin and Minnesota are looking for three family members who reportedly fell in a river near the Mississippi River.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, on July 3 around 7:30 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting that a man was possibly in the water. The call brought authorities to the mouth of the Vermillion River where it enters the Mississippi River.

Officials say there was a family gathering on the north side of Diamond Island on the Vermillion River. One person was fishing from the shore while three others were swimming.

All three of the swimmers reportedly started to struggle in the water. The person who was fishing, identified only as a man, reportedly got into the water to help those that were struggling.

He reportedly was able to rescue an adult woman and then went back into the water to help the other two. Authorities say that everyone then went underwater at this point.

Between 10 and 15 minutes reportedly passed by before the 911 call was made. In addition to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR and Red Wing Fire Department also responded.

The search was shut down after three hours due to darkness and inclement weather. Officials say that two adult men and one juvenile woman are missing.

All are from the same household in Oakdale, Minnesota, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

The search reportedly resumed at 8 a.m. on July 4. Both the Vermillion and Mississippi Rivers are being searched.

No additional information was provided. Updates will reportedly be given once more details are available.