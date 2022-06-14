Three people in Wisconsin missing after getting swept away by river

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy rainfall and ‘swift’ water conditions challenged first responders when searching for three people who were swept away by the Kinnickinnic River.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Monday a child reportedly slipped into a drainage ditch and two men jumped in after the child. The incident reportedly happened around 6 p.m., and authorities did say that all three were ‘familiar’ with each other.

Witnesses told officials that the child slipped into the drainage ditch and the two men went in after him. All three were then reportedly swept down the river. The water was described as ‘swift’ and ‘deep’.

The three people were identified as:

11-year-old child

34-year-old man

37-year-old man

Both the Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue team and Milwaukee Police Department’s Underwater Dive Team responded to the scene.

Photo courtesy of CBS/CBS 58

Photo courtesy of CBS/CBS 58

Monday night’s search was stopped due to the amount of water in the river and nightfall. However, the search will reportedly continue. Authorities advised residents to be careful around water.

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-935-7360. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.