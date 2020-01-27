GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Three people sent to the hospital following two-vehicle Green Bay crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Three people were sent to the hospital Sunday night following a two-vehicle crash on East Mason Street and South Webster Avenue.

The incident happened around 9:30 PM where a vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on East Mason Street when it struck a pick up truck attempting to turn sounth from westbound E. Mason Street.

The driver of the pick-up was a 49-year-old Green Bay man who sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Marinette man and his passenger, a 19-year-old Allouez man also sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Green Bay Police are recommending charges against the 18-year old driver for OWI – causing great bodily harm and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

As a result of the crash, the power to the traffic lights has been distupted and the repairs are expected to take a significant time to complete.

The South Webster Avenue at East Mason Street intersection is currently controlled by temporary stop signs in all four directions.

