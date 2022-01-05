Three people sentenced to prison for importing meth to central Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Three people were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy case in central Wisconsin.
According to officials, over 20 pounds of meth was imported into Wisconsin from Arizona. The following three people were sentenced:
- 39-year-old Darryl Mathews of Sturtevant
- 28-year-old Dawn Jung of Wisconsin Rapids
- 55-year-old Arnold Ksionek of Wisconsin Rapids
The criminal complaint stated that more than 20 pounds of meth were imported from Arizona to Wisconsin over a nine-month period starting in March 2018. In addition to the drug crimes, false imprisonment and aggravated battery crimes were reportedly committed during this timeframe.
“Meth is a dangerous and highly addictive drug that destroys lives,” said Attorney General Kaul.
Both Mathews and Jung entered pleas and were convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Greater Than Fifty Grams and False Imprisonment. Mathews was sentenced to a total of nine years of initial confinement and eight years of extended supervision.
Jung was also sentenced to nine years of initial confinement, but only received seven years of extended supervision.
Ksionek plead guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Greater Than Fifty Grams and was sentenced to six years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) led the investigation. They were assisted by the following departments:
- Wisconsin Rapids Police Department
- Grand Rapids Police Department
- Wood County Sheriff’s Office
- Wisconsin State Patrol
- North Central HIDTA
- Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force
No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.