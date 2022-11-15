(WFRV) – Three people from northeast Wisconsin received prison sentences after setting a vehicle with a dead body inside on fire on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the Department of Justice, three people were sentenced to prison related to an overdose death in Green Bay and a vehicle arson on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Of the three people, two were from Green Bay and one was from Shawano.

Below are a breakdown of each person and their sentences:

Defendant Charges of Conviction Months of Confinement Months of Supervised Release 29-year-old Timothy Sinder Jr. Distribution of Heroin

Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate a Felony Drug Offense

Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice Total of 150 months (12.5 years) 120 months (10 years) 36-year-old Emerson Reed Arson in Connection with a Federal Felony 120 months (10 years) 60 months (5 years) 34-year-old Kayla Childs Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice 30 months (2.5 years) 36 months (3 years)

The sentences were the result of guilty pleas by all three defendants.

Timothy Snider Jr

Emerson Reed

The investigation started back in August 2020, when a burned-out vehicle was found in a remote area of the Menominee Indian Reservation. The remains of a missing Green Bay woman were inside the vehicle.

Investigators showed that the woman used social media to communicate with and buy heroin from Snider at his home. The woman then overdosed and Snider, Reed and others conspired to cover up her death.

On August 4, Snider and Reed transported the woman’s body and vehicle to the Menominee Indian Reservation. The vehicle was later moved to a remote area of the reservation off County Highway M near State Highway 55.

The vehicle’s interior and exterior were doused with gasoline and other liquids. It was then set on fire, which nearly destroyed the remains and vehicle.

No additional information was provided.