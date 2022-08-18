PETOSKEY, Mich. (WFRV) – Three people were seriously hurt after a 20-foot boat hit a breakwall at high speed, reports the U.S. Coast Guard for the Great Lakes.

A breakwall is usually something that is typically built outside of a harbor. It reduces the damage that happens from getting hit by the waves.

According to the USCG Great Lakes twitter page, the crash happened “overnight” between Aug. 16 and 17 in Little Traverse Bay.

The coast guard said two people were thrown from the boat onto the breakwall and one person remained on the boat.

As seen in the pictures from USCG Great Lakes, the boat was upsidedown and nearly sunk.

The coast guard reminds boaters to know the hazards in the area when they go out on the water and to take it slow, especially at night.