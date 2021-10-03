FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Three-phase construction project in Oshkosh to close Oregon St. starting Oct. 5

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Oct. 5, Oshkosh residents planning to travel on Oregon Street are being advised to find alternative routes.

The city of Oshkosh announced that beginning on Tuesday, Oregon Street between West 28th Avenue and West Waukau Avenue will be only opened to ‘local traffic’ due to phase one of a 12-week sanitary interceptor sewer construction project.

City officials add during this initial phase, the intersections of Oregon Street and West 28th Avenue, Oregon Street and West Waukau Avenue, and Oregon Street and West 29th Avenue will remain open to east and west traffic only.

Then, on Oct. 18, phase two is set to begin with a full closure of Oregon Street. The second phase is estimated to last for an additional two weeks and will be focused on Gallups and Merritts Creek culvert replacement.

Finally, after both phases one and two are well underway, city officials report the last phase of the project will begin. The third phase will result in the closure of Oregon Street and includes the closure of the West Waukau Avenue and Oregon Street Intersection. This closure is set to last five weeks.

Oshkosh residents planning to travel through this during this time are urged to plan alternate routes and expect delays due to this closure. South Main Street/USH 45 will reportedly have two-way traffic with some lane restrictions through the week of October 11, then will be fully open.

