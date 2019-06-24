Three residents displaced after house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Three people were displaced from their home Sunday night after discovering a small fire coming out of the wall.

On Sunday, June 23 around 6:39 p.m., Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a report of fire coming from the wall of a residence at 2315 Basten St. in Green Bay.

Firefighters say they arrived at the residence to find a smoldering fire in the front of the wall of a duplex at that address.

Residents had removed burning material from inside the wall prior to the fire department arriving.

Crews opened the wall on the first floor and the ceiling in the basement to finish extinguishing the fire.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) assisted on the scene to shut down power to the residence.

Three residents were displaced for the evening and no one was injured. Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation and damage to the home is estimated at $3,000.