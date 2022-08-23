SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Three Shawano school board members have announced their resignations in the last 24 hours.

District officials confirmed to Local Five News that Chuck Dallas, Michael Sleeper, and Chris Gull have resigned.

Dallas and Sleeper faced a recall election this fall after community members collected over 1900 signatures to get the issue on the ballot.

In July, school board members James Davel and Jamie Beyer announced they were resigning as well.

On Monday, school board president Mike Musolff announced the appointments of Sam Sousek and Karen Smith to replace Davel and Beyer.