MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison.

According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.

The Metro Drug Unit, in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Wisconsin, helped prosecute the three individuals identified as:

Baltazar Segura-Lopez 8 years in federal prison 4 years of supervised release

Alejandro Brantley 6 years in federal prison 7 years of supervised release

Charles Zitzer 5 years in federal prison 7 years of supervised release



Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unite and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted controlled purchases, surveillance, and interviews, revealing that the three men were responsible for the methamphetamine distribution.

All three were charged and convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. During the sentencing, Judge William Griesbach stated that methamphetamine addiction is an epidemic in Manitowoc County and elsewhere throughout the state.

Griesbach also added that the use and distribution of methamphetamine are destroying families and communities, all while making Mexican cartels rich.