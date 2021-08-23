GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: All lanes of I-41 SB at Lombardi Avenue reopened

Local News

MONDAY 8/23/2021 12:50 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash that closed the three right lanes of I-41 southbound for just under 45 minutes has been cleared and the lanes are reopened.

According to officials, all lanes of traffic are now open.

There is no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Three right lanes of I-41 SB at Lombardi Avenue closed due to crash

MONDAY 8/23/2021 12:12 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the three right lanes of I-41 southbound in Brown County.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 11:55 a.m. and the three right lanes on I-41 southbound just south of Lombardi Avenue are closed.

The expected duration of the closure is two hours.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

