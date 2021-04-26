FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes on WIS-125 near Appleton are reopen

MONDAY 4/26/2021 10:07 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS-125 eastbound have been reopened near Appleton.

The incident happened near the intersection of Bluemound Drive and the closure lasted one hour.

There was no information on the cause of the crash, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: All lanes of WIS-125 EB near Appleton closed due to crash

MONDAY 4/26/2021 9:27 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed all lanes of WIS-125 eastbound at Bluemound Drive near Appleton.

According to officials, the estimated duration of the closure is expected to last two hours. First responders are on the scene.

There is no information on the cause of the accident, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

