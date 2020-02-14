Three sentenced for theft of rifle from Menominee Indian Reservation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Three members of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin have been sentenced for their roles in the theft of a firearm from a home on the Reservation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, all three individuals entered guilty pleas in court on Thursday.

Officials say 42-year-old Brett O’Kimosh of Keshena has been sentenced to 3 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Both 23-year-old Anthony Boyd, formerly of Green Bay, and 33-year-old Mary Ann Dodge of Shawano were charged with Aiding or Abetting a Burglary. Boyd and Dodge were sentenced to 18 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release in August.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says O’Kimosh, Boyd, and Dodge agreed to burglarize the Keshena home of a relative. Once at the residence, Boyd helped O’Kimosh, who stole a rifle from inside the house.

Someone in the home reportedly chased all three away before they could steal more property.

Court documents show Dodge drove O’Kimosh and Boyd away from the residence to a home in Neopit where they traded the rifle for drugs.

LATEST POSTS