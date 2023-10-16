SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three Sheboygan County residents suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Brazelton Drive and Cranberry Road in the Town of Scott.

The vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old man with two other men, ages 37 and 45, all suffered serious injuries, and one of the passengers had been ejected during the rollover, although authorities haven’t specified which passenger.

All three men reside in Sheboygan County and were taken to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor to the rollover, but authorities continue to investigate the incident. The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is released.