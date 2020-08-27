NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Three taken into custody in ongoing drug investigation in Shawano County

TOWN OF RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are in custody as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Shawano County.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a home in the W8000 block of Broadway Road in the Town of Richmond. The warrant was part of an ongoing drug investigation in the county.

As a result of the evidence found during the search warrant, three people were taken into custody: Lee Lindner, Alisha Henning, and a man from the Clintonville area.

Lindner and Henning were referred to the district attorney’s office for several charges including keeping a drug house, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II narcotic drugs, and several counts of felony bail jumping.

If you have information regarding drug activity and want to remain anonymous, call 715-526-9200.

