WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin apprehended three teenagers, including a 14-year-old driver, following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that partially caught fire during the 3.5-mile chase.

According to a Facebook post from the West Allis Police Department, officers recently got a notification from a Flock Safety camera that captured a stolen vehicle near 60th and National in West Allis.

After finding the vehicle, the driver fled from officers following an attempted traffic stop. The alleged stolen vehicle was reportedly being driven by a 14-year-old, with two 15-year-old passengers, all of whom are Milwaukee residents, officers say.

During the pursuit, flames can be seen coming from underneath the vehicle.

Over the course of the roughly 3.5-mile pursuit, the fleeing vehicle also reportedly almost hit a squad car. Shortly after, the three teenagers left the vehicle and ran, however, they were apprehended soon after.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident. No other information was provided.

The full video can be watched here.