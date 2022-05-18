SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A string of thefts, including three stolen automobiles, has led to the arrest of three juveniles in Sheboygan.

According to a report, a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1400-block of Kentucky Avenue around 11 p.m. on May 17. Officers had then discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Green Bay.

Inside the vehicle were a 14-year-old girl and two boys, aged 15 and 17. All three had active apprehension requests from the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services for violating the terms of their juvenile supervision.

A large amount of suspected stolen property was later found inside the stolen vehicle, some of the items were linked to other thefts earlier in May.

All three teens were referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for a variety of theft charges and are in the custody of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department.

In each of the cases linked to these teenagers, either the car was already unlocked or keys were left inside the vehicle.

The Sheboygan Police ask that if you have been a victim of a theft or have any information related to a suspected theft, to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.