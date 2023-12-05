MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say three teens were arrested Monday afternoon in Manitowoc for their part in an armed robbery at a local gas station.

According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, officers responded at 1:15 p.m. to the Popp’s University BP at 2705 South 10th Street for reports of an active armed robbery.

Police say they responded immediately but two suspects left the store before their arrival. Soon after that, officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.

A 16-year-old inside the vehicle was arrested in connection to the incident and a short time later a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were identified at Lincoln High School and also arrested in connection to the armed robbery.

Police say replica firearms were later found along with the stolen property and the three teens were taken to the Sheboygan Juvenile Detention Center by the Department of Human Services on one count of party to the crime of Armed Robbery.

At this time, no other information is available and officers with the Manitowoc Police Department say an investigation of the incident is ongoing.