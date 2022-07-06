FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple drug busts were recorded at the end of June during traffic stops from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post, three separate traffic stops led to the arrests of five different individuals for drug-related charges.

The first traffic stop on June 28 happened around 1:15 a.m. when a K9 Handler conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle going almost 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-41 near CTH B. During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed a bag of cocaine in plain view in the vehicle.

After noticing, the occupant of the vehicle fled the traffic stop on foot and resisted arrest. After a short chase, the deputy was able to deploy his taser and apprehend the suspect. The man, from Milwaukee, was arrested for drug-related charges and resisting arrest. The total weight of the cocaine seized was 59 grams.

Fake Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl

The second traffic stop on June 29 happened around 8:49 p.m. when a different K9 handler conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on I-41 near Lincoln Road. During the traffic stop, the K9 alerted the deputy of something inside the vehicle. After a search, the deputy found a bag with Oxycodone pills in a backpack. The pills were later tested and tested positive for fentanyl.

A total of 1,032 counterfeit pills, laced with fentanyl were recovered and each pill rang up to around $40 on street value. The deputy also located around 27 grams of marijuana in the trunk underneath a spare tire. Two men from the City of Appleton and one man from Racine were arrested for drug-related charges.

The third traffic stop on June 30 happened around 5:45 p.m. when another deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple equipment and registration violations on I-41 near Lost Arrow Road. Yet again, a K9 alerted the deputy of something in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy located 37 grams of marijuana hidden inside the trunk of the vehicle. The man from Milwaukee was arrested for both a drug violation and a probation violation. While searching the suspect in the jail, deputies found a hidden pocket sewn into the crotch area of the suspect’s pants. Inside the hidden area, the deputies found 20 individually wrapped bags of cocaine alongside two other large bags of cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine confiscated was 27 grams.