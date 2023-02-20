LEROY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call reporting a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

According to a release, The call came in around 6 p.m. on State Highway 49 near County Highway YY in Leroy.

A Waupun woman driving a Kia Ri sedan was allegedly going the wrong way when it crashed into another Kia sedan driven by a woman with a minor passenger. The initial crash led to a man in a Dodge Grand Caravan crashing into the second Kia Sedan.

Reportedly, the woman driving the Kia Ri was flown to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The woman driving the second sedan was taken to a different hospital by ambulance also with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the minor passenger was flown to yet another hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the Dodge Caravan had no injuries.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the crash left State Highway 49 closed for almost three hours and the incident remains under investigation.

No other details are available, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.