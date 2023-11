APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Parade Committee has announced the winners of three awards from the 52nd Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.

According to Meghan Warner, the winner of the best non-commercial entry was the Appleton Public Library. As for the best commercial entry, that belongs to Alliance Industries.

Finally, the ‘Eyes of a Child’ Award goes to Fox Valley Ballooners.

The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade was on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.