Three winning $100,000 lottery tickets bought from same Grand Chute gas station in 2021

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)-A Grand Chute convenience store is making its claim for the luckiest in the entire country.

The Super Pantry Citgo gas station has sold three winning $100,000 lottery tickets in 2021.

“Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, I didn’t even believe it the first time they said they won it and I said really and they said they did (had won) and I still didn’t believe it,” says owner Sam Gurung when asked what his reaction was when people kept on bringing in winning lottery tickets they bought from him.

Two of the winning tickets were ‘All or Nothing’ games and the third was a $10 scratch-off ticket. Gurung says he’s seen more people in the store buying lottery tickets as word has gotten out about the winning tickets.

Gurung says that one of the lottery winners who bought the $100,000 tickets at his store won twice.

The most recent winning ticket was cashed in on Dec. 4 and the other two happened in April and February. Why do people like to play the lottery?

“Seeing if you’re going to win or not, the pleasure of it,” says Mary Berry who is a long-time customer at Super Pantry and says she plays the lottery two or three times a week and has won $500 before.

With still a couple days remaining in 2021, everybody says they’re hoping there is still time for one more big winner to come out of this store before the start of the New Year.