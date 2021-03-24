Three Wisconsin employers are semifinalists for Freedom Award

(WFRV) – 140 semifinalists across the country were selected for the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, and three of them are from Wisconsin.

The three Wisconsin employers selected are:

The Village of Pewaukee Police Department (nominated by a Wisconsin Air National Guard member)

Associated Bank (nominated by an Army Reserve member)

INNIO Waukesha Gas Engine in Waukesha (nominated by a Coast Guard Reserve member)

According to officials, the award is run by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), which is a Defense Department Program. The award is the Defense Department’s highest recognition of employers who provide outstanding support for National Guard and Reserve members.

“Associated Bank has recognized the value that my military service adds to my professional role. They do not see it as time away from my job, but instead as a value-add to my professional experience and skill set,” wrote an Army civil affairs specialist.

Associated Bank which is headquartered in Green Bay, has reportedly received numerous other ESGR awards.

According to officials, 30 finalists will be chosen this month from the 140 semifinalists, and 15 will be selected for the 2021 Freedom Award.