MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Three Wisconsin law enforcement agencies worked together on Thursday to successfully carry out an arrest warrant on a suspect that is now facing multiple pending charges.

According to a release, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Marshfield Police Department coordinated together at 3:25 p.m. on August 10 to arrest 50-year-old Stephen Stewart from Chili, Wisconsin.

Authorities say Stewart had a body-only arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for a firearm surrender hearing in Wood County.

Stewart also reportedly had multiple pending charges stemming from several incidents in Marshfield related to domestic abuse that included three counts of stalking, two counts of knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, harassment, disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer, and driving recklessly.

Through the collaboration of the three law enforcement agencies, Stewart was successfully taken into custody without incident at his home. Previous attempts to arrest Stewart led to him fleeing and vehicle pursuits were called off due to public risk with the most recent time being on the night of August 7.

Officials say that pending a medical clearance, Stewart will be taken to and held at the Wood County Jail.

Authorities state that charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, no other information on this incident is available.