ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men have been charged for allegedly stealing 41 guns from a federally licensed firearms business located in western Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury returned an indictment on June 28, charging Robert Benson, 18, Mackey Drake, 22, and Nehemiah Sample, 26, with stealing the 41 firearms.

The indictment also charges Drake with being a felon in possession of firearms.

Authorities say the firearms business, located in Rockland, was allegedly robbed by the three men on April 25.

If convicted, Benson and Drake, of La Crosse, and Sample, of Trempealeau, face a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the theft of the firearms. Drake also faces a maximum penalty of 15 years on the felon in possession of firearms charge.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Village (Arkansas) Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No further information was provided.