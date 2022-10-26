Teenagers crash stolen vehicle in Milwaukee on October 25, 2022 (Photo courtesy of CBS58)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road.

Officers say a stolen vehicle out of Wauwatosa was traveling east at a high rate of speed when it collided with a tree.

The three occupants, a 14-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys, all from Milwaukee, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

MPD says this incident was not the result of a police pursuit, and the investigation is ongoing.