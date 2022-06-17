PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Wisconsin was allegedly assaulted, bound and driven to another county where he was later shot and killed.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on June 15 the Madison Police Department said a homicide possibly could have happened in the rural Portage area. Officials with the Madison Police Department were reportedly investigating a kidnapping and discovered credible information about a possible homicide that happened in Columbia County.

The victim’s vehicle information was provided to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and it was confirmed that the vehicle entered Portage on June 14. A deceased man was found in Lewiston on June 15 that matched the kidnapped person’s description.

Officials say that on June 14, the man was assaulted, bound and put in his own vehicle in Madison. He was then transported to rural Lewiston and removed from the vehicle and shot with a gun.

The suspects then allegedly left the scene with the victim’s vehicle and went back to Madison. After returning to Madison, the suspects reportedly discarded the victim’s personal property from the vehicle.

On June 15, Madison Police were notified of a woman who reportedly tried to run over a man with the victim’s vehicle.

Three persons of interest were arrested and held at the Dane County Jail.

The following people were held on homicide charges:

28-year-old Jesse Freiberg (Madison) 1st Degree Intentional Homicide

21-year-old Jakenya Patty (Madison) Party to a Crime – 1st Degree Intentional Homicide

38-year-old Laura Johnson (Madison) Party to a Crime – 1st Degree Intentional Homicide



Jakenya Patty – Photo courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Laura Johnson – Photo courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Jesse Freiberg – Photo courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say that the public is not in danger as the incident was targeted. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was provided. There could be more charges once the investigation is over.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.