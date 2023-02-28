JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three suspects in Wisconsin were arrested for allegedly burglarizing and stealing from a dead person’s residence.

According to the Janesville Police Department, on February 25 around 2 p.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 1400 block of Center Avenue for a report of a dead person. An investigation revealed that the person was found dead by an ‘acquaintance’ around 1 a.m. on February 25.

Police say that instead of reporting it to the proper authorities, the ‘acquaintance’ had other people come to the residence and steal multiple items. Some of the items were a shotgun, jewelry, two televisions and other miscellaneous items.

Around 8:30 p.m. on February 25, the Janesville Police Department served a search warrant at 330 1/2 Linn Street. Items that were reportedly stolen from the residence were recovered.

The following people were arrested:

41-year-old Tricia Moen (Janesville resident)

25-year-old Timothy Tustin (Janesville resident)

33-year-old Al Atkins (Janesville resident)

None of the three were officially charged as of writing. The name of the dead person was not released.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and there is reportedly still some property that has not been recovered. Authorities believe that others may be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 608-755-3100. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.