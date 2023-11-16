REWEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in southwestern Wisconsin are facing multiple charges after a welfare check found deplorable conditions inside a home.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, three people have been charged in relation to an animal neglect investigation. A welfare check was reportedly done by both the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa County Social Services.

During this check, garbage, tires, glass, animal feces, along with ‘thick layers’ of cockroaches and flies were found within the home. Additionally, 11 cats and six dogs were removed from the home and taken to the Iowa County Humane Society.

All but one of the animals was eventually surrendered for adoption.

Below is a breakdown of the charges the three people are facing:

39-year-old Carie Reed 17 counts of Negligently Provide Improper Animal Shelter Sanitation Standards 17 counts of Intentionally or Negligently Provide Improper Indoor Animal Shelter-Ventilation

44-year-old Johnny Reed 17 counts of Negligently Provide Improper Animal Shelter Sanitation Standards 17 counts of Intentionally or Negligently Provide Improper Indoor Animal Shelter-Ventilation

50-year-old Gregory Shaw One count of Negligently Provide Improper Animal Shelter Sanitation Standards One Count of Intentionally or Negligently Provide Improper Indoor Animal Shelter-Ventilation (He also reportedly had warrants for 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and 4th-degree sexual assault)



All three have an initial appearance at the Iowa County Courthouse on December 19 at 9 a.m. The case is described as ongoing and no additional information was provided.