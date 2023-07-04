ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Three young children have been injured following a crash in Outagamie County Monday night.

In a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to singular vehichle crash at the intersection of County Road EE and County Road H in the Town of Oneida.

Upon arrival, deputies found three young children that suffered serious injuries from the crash. All three children were taken to the hospital for medical care.

Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old Oneida woman, for suspicion of operating a motor-vehicle while intoxicated.

Authorites say the incident is under investagation and no other details are known at this time.

Local Five will update this story as more information is released.