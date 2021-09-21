Thrivent donates building to YMCA of the Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The YMCA of the Fox Cities just received a donation worth $6.1 million from Thrivent.

Kathryn Herzog, the Childcare Program Executive at the YMCA Fox Cities said, “They have donated very graciously the building and some of the acreage around the building.”

The Thrivent team released a statement explaining why they donated the building.

“We’re proud to continue our support of the YMCA through this gift, particularly during a time when affordable childcare is more essential than ever to meet the changing needs of local families and working parents,” said Paul Johnston, Thrivent Chief Legal Officer.

Thrivent owned the childcare facility for 26 years and the YMCA has been running the program for the last 15 years.

“Several years ago they asked if we would be interested in serving as childcare providers on their property,” said Herzog.

The Y said that owning the building will continue to allow them to provide childcare for the 250 kids they currently have enrolled.

“We are licensed here for 250 children in our facility,” said Herzog. “The other thing it means is that we now are the owners of the property and will start taking care of the lawn and the building itself.”

The YMCA’s executive team the donation will help them in their mission of offering an affordable option.

“Our YMCA remains steadfast in our mission to strengthen those who need us most,” said William Breider III, President and CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities. “With Thrivent’s generous support, we can continue to offer affordable care and experiences that foster children’s social and emotional development.”

Herzog said their daycare is all-inclusive to help children grow before starting school.

“We have our own kitchen here where the food is prepared and served to the children and their day consists of play and learning and naps,” said Herzog.