Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in eastern Wisconsin, condo in Neenah underwater

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Heavy rain in eastern Wisconsin has caused flash flooding, closed roads and restricted travel.

Meteorologists say thunderstorms produced more than 6 inches of rain near Manitowoc overnight Wednesday.

A flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for Calumet, Manitowoc and eastern Winnebago counties expired on Thursday morning.

In Oshkosh, some streets were flooded and impassable. Some residential basements are filled with water.

A viewer sent in footage from Neenah, where condo residents on Tonya Trail experienced some flooding. According to the viewer, the water pump was shut down, and the only way in and out was covered in water.

Valders Fire Rescue says the village is experiencing heavy flooding Thursday morning with manhole covers popping up.

We Energies reported several thousand customers were without power Thursday morning.