Thursday morning fire on Green Bay’s west side causes $40k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire at Convergen Energy that started at an industrial machine caused an estimated $40,000 in damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on Sept. 23 around 12:30 a.m. crews responded to 600 Liberty Street for a reported fire in an industrial machine. When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the inside of the building as well as smoke coming from the outside dust collection system.

The fire at the industrial machine was put out, but crews saw that the fire extended into the roof. The roof was then cut open around a dust collection duct and the fire was put out.

Crews remained on the scene for about an hour and a half checking for hotspots and ventilating the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more information is released.

