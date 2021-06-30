Ticket prices for Game 5 plummet following Giannis injury

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – If ticket prices are any indication of the Milwaukee Bucks’ chances in the playoffs, then many do not anticipate the team advancing to the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, fans who were looking to get into Fiserv Forum for Game 5 were looking at a steep price of more than $200 for tickets.

Now? Well, on Seatgeek.com tickets are available for just over $100. On Tuesday, and before Giannis Antetokounmpo got hurt, the cheapest ticket was $196 and that was for standing room only.

Here is a breakdown of the ticket price change from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Number of Seats Tuesday Wednesday Standing Room Only $196 $108 One ticket $277 $164 Two tickets $223 (per ticket) $121 Four tickets $266 (per ticket) $181 Ticket prices include fees and can be viewd on Seatgeek.com (prices as of 7:45 a.m. June 30)

Early demand for Game 5 tickets was high, as going into Game 4 the Bucks were favored to win and would have had a chance to close out the series at home. However, early in the third quarter Giannis went down with an apparent knee injury and did not return to the game.

The series is currently tied at 2-2, with Game 5 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

If Giannis is forced to miss time due to the injury, the series will likely hinge on Khris Middleton as he has gone 0-16 combined from three in both of Milwaukee’s losses. Middleton has gone 8-19 from three in both of Milwaukee’s wins.

Giannis is not the only all-star dealing with injury issues this series as Atlanta’s Trae Young missed game 4 with an ankle injury and his status for Game 5 is unknown.

